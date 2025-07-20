Haze Crisis: Forest Fires in Indonesia Impact Neighboring Countries

Indonesia's Riau province on Sumatra island is experiencing significant forest and peatland fires, with haze detected as far as Malaysia, officials report. Despite efforts reducing hotspots from 294 to over 140, heavy haze still blankets the area, affecting visibility severely.

Rokan Hilir and Rokan Hulu remain the most affected districts, suffering from extensive fires that impact air quality, although the province's capital, Pekanbaru, remains unaffected. The haze extends beyond Indonesia, now detected across parts of Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state, driven by prevailing northeastward winds.

Annual fires in Sumatra and Borneo strain Indonesia's relations with neighbors like Singapore and Malaysia. Typically blamed on illegal land-clearing practices by plantation owners and farmers, the Indonesian government often denies responsibility for transboundary haze, as observed in 2023 with nearby Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)