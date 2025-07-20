Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Five Days of Torrential Rain

Severe weather battered South Korea, resulting in 17 deaths and 11 missing individuals over a five-day period, according to government reports released Sunday.

In a tragic series of events, heavy rains caused landslides, house collapses, and devastating flash floods in various regions, particularly impacting the town of Sancheong and the city of Gwangju.

President Lee Jae Myung has announced intentions to designate the hardest-hit zones as special disaster areas, which would enable them to receive increased government aid for recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)