Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Five Days of Torrential Rain

Severe rainfall in South Korea over five days resulted in 17 deaths, 11 missing persons, and widespread destruction. Heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses, and floods, leading to evacuations. President Lee Jae Myung pledged to designate affected areas as special disaster zones for enhanced recovery support.
Severe weather battered South Korea, resulting in 17 deaths and 11 missing individuals over a five-day period, according to government reports released Sunday.
In a tragic series of events, heavy rains caused landslides, house collapses, and devastating flash floods in various regions, particularly impacting the town of Sancheong and the city of Gwangju.
President Lee Jae Myung has announced intentions to designate the hardest-hit zones as special disaster areas, which would enable them to receive increased government aid for recovery efforts.
