Trampoline Tragedy: Car Catapults into German Barn Roof

In a shocking accident in northwestern Germany, a car veered off the road, hitting a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline before crashing into a barn roof.

The incident occurred after the car first collided with a parked vehicle in Bohmte, barreled through a hedge, and struck the boy in a garden.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, and his wife were seriously injured. Their children and another young passenger survived with minor injuries. Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, responded swiftly as an investigation into the crash commenced.