Landslide Halts Pilgrimage: Injuries Reported on Vaishno Devi Track

A landslide at the Vaishno Devi shrine track in Jammu and Kashmir injured at least 10 individuals, including five pilgrims, following heavy rainfalls. The yatra has been temporarily suspended. Rescue operations, led by local and official teams, are in progress, with critically injured victims receiving treatment in hospitals.

A devastating landslide occurred on the old track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to officials. Among the injured are five pilgrims.

The incident, attributed to torrential rains in Katra town - the base camp for visitors to the shrine atop Trikuta hills - resulted in the collapse of a booking office and an overhead iron structure. Consequently, the pilgrimage to the shrine has been halted until 1 pm as a safety measure.

Rescue operations were quickly launched with the help of local volunteers, Shrine Board staff, SDRF, police, and CRPF personnel. The critically injured are being treated at Narayan Hospital, while minor injuries are being attended to at the community health center in Katra. Efforts are ongoing to restore the pilgrim tracks blocked by landslides.

