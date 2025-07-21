Tragedy on Vaishno Devi Trail: Pilgrim Killed, Others Injured

A severe landslide on the way to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resulted in the death of a 70-year-old pilgrim and injuries to nine others, according to official reports.

The incident occurred due to heavy rains that triggered the landslide, which struck the old track to the shrine, collapsing a booking office and an overhead iron structure. The yatra remained suspended for several hours as the rescue operations continued.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their condolences and extended wishes for quick recovery to the injured. Rescue operations, including debris clearance, are still underway, with injured pilgrims receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)