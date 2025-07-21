U.S. Trade Talks and Earnings Propel Wall Street Futures
Wall Street futures rise as trade deal prospects between the U.S. and key partners improve, amid a busy earnings week. Despite tariff threats from President Trump, optimism grows with Commerce Secretary Lutnick expressing confidence in EU negotiations. The market watches for key earnings and economic indicators this week.
Wall Street futures made modest gains on Monday, supported by the anticipation of new trade deals between the United States and its major partners as the earnings season gathers momentum. Industrial and tech corporations are among those scheduled to report earnings this week, with investors placing keen emphasis on the forthcoming announcements.
At 5:51 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures gained 16.5 points, or 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 65 points, or 0.28%, nearing recent all-time highs. The Dow futures saw a rise of 110 points, or 0.25%, as traders eyed further trade negotiations with the President's tariff deadline looming on August 1.
Despite President Trump's ultimatum of imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offered a more hopeful outlook. He expressed optimism in reaching an agreement with the EU, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices showed notable strength last week amid robust U.S. economic data and successful earnings releases from S&P 500 firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
