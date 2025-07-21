Left Menu

U.S. Trade Talks and Earnings Propel Wall Street Futures

Wall Street futures rise as trade deal prospects between the U.S. and key partners improve, amid a busy earnings week. Despite tariff threats from President Trump, optimism grows with Commerce Secretary Lutnick expressing confidence in EU negotiations. The market watches for key earnings and economic indicators this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST
U.S. Trade Talks and Earnings Propel Wall Street Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures made modest gains on Monday, supported by the anticipation of new trade deals between the United States and its major partners as the earnings season gathers momentum. Industrial and tech corporations are among those scheduled to report earnings this week, with investors placing keen emphasis on the forthcoming announcements.

At 5:51 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures gained 16.5 points, or 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 65 points, or 0.28%, nearing recent all-time highs. The Dow futures saw a rise of 110 points, or 0.25%, as traders eyed further trade negotiations with the President's tariff deadline looming on August 1.

Despite President Trump's ultimatum of imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offered a more hopeful outlook. He expressed optimism in reaching an agreement with the EU, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices showed notable strength last week amid robust U.S. economic data and successful earnings releases from S&P 500 firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025