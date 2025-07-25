Left Menu

Transformation in Bastar: From Conflict to Growth with 'Niyad Nellanar'

The Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative is transforming Bastar, a region once plagued by conflict, ensuring growth and development through governance and community involvement. The scheme integrates over 300 villages with facilities spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, symbolizing hope and inclusive development.

Transformation in Bastar: From Conflict to Growth with 'Niyad Nellanar'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme is heralding change in the conflict-ridden Bastar region, fostering significant growth and development.

Launched under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the initiative expands governance reach, offering over 52 schemes covering 327 villages.

Initiatives span education, healthcare, and infrastructure, with new schools and healthcare centers operational, becoming a beacon of inclusive growth and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

