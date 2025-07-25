Transformation in Bastar: From Conflict to Growth with 'Niyad Nellanar'
The Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative is transforming Bastar, a region once plagued by conflict, ensuring growth and development through governance and community involvement. The scheme integrates over 300 villages with facilities spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, symbolizing hope and inclusive development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme is heralding change in the conflict-ridden Bastar region, fostering significant growth and development.
Launched under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the initiative expands governance reach, offering over 52 schemes covering 327 villages.
Initiatives span education, healthcare, and infrastructure, with new schools and healthcare centers operational, becoming a beacon of inclusive growth and hope.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
War's Youngest Victims: Ukraine's Children Caught in Conflict
Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability
European Leaders Call for Private Investments in Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Fuel Crisis in Gaza Hospitals: A Silent Threat Amid Conflict
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Hold Key Talks Amidst Ukraine Conflict