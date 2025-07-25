Transformation in Bastar: From Conflict to Growth with 'Niyad Nellanar'

The Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme is heralding change in the conflict-ridden Bastar region, fostering significant growth and development.

Launched under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the initiative expands governance reach, offering over 52 schemes covering 327 villages.

Initiatives span education, healthcare, and infrastructure, with new schools and healthcare centers operational, becoming a beacon of inclusive growth and hope.

