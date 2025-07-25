Delhi CM Gupta, culture minister Mishra inaugurate Teej Mahotsav at Pitampura Dilli Haat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra on Friday inaugurated the three-day Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat in Pitampura.

The festival, which will run till July 27, showcases folk traditions, cultural heritage, and women's participation, and aims to promote local artisans and entrepreneurs, according to a statement.

Women Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan were also present at the event, it stated.

Welcoming the MPs, the chief minister said, "The Parliament is in session, and yet my MP sisters have come here to be a part of this celebration this is truly heartwarming." Gupta said the presence of the Women's Wing and fellow Parliamentarians added to the festive atmosphere.

"This year, we envisioned a grand and memorable celebration of Teej. And with Kapil Mishra's support and vision, that dream has come true," she said.

Calling the festival a celebration of tradition and collective spirit, Gupta urged women across Delhi to actively participate in the event. "When it's time for joy, nothing can stop my sisters neither cold nor heat. Their energy lights up the entire event," she added.

Speaking at the event, Mishra said that the mahotsav is more than a cultural event and also highlighted creativity, entrepreneurship and community pride.

He said the entire festival is free of cost to encourage participation from women across all sections of society.

"Delhi is not just the administrative capital anymore. It is fast becoming a cultural capital, and events like these are proof of that transformation," he said.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at the venue, of which 80 display handicrafts and handloom products and 25 feature regional cuisines. Stalls run by women entrepreneurs are offering special discounts, the statement stated.

To encourage creative participation, Teej Quiz and Slogan Writing competitions are being held with cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500, it stated.

To ensure proper planning, the minister held meetings with the BJP Mahila Morcha, women's organisations, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), and social workers.

"The Teej Mahotsav is dedicated to the women of Delhi, their cultural identity and collective spirit. It is a step toward establishing Delhi as the cultural capital of India," Mishra added.

