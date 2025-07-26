Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Thales Alenia Space and Italian Space Agency to develop first human outpost on the moon Aerospace group Thales Alenia Space (TAS) and Italian Space Agency ASI said on Friday they have signed a contract to develop the first human lunar outpost, an important step in the NASA-led Artemis moon exploration programme.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 02:27 IST
Aerospace group Thales Alenia Space (TAS) and Italian Space Agency ASI said on Friday they have signed a contract to develop the first human lunar outpost, an important step in the NASA-led Artemis moon exploration programme. The Artemis project views the lunar surface as a testing ground for later missions to Mars. It has grown into a multi-nation effort involving dozens of private companies - among them Elon Musk's SpaceX - at the forefront of an emerging global space race.

Errol Musk eyes Bosnia for research hub on gravity and space

South African businessman Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, visited Bosnia this week to assess its potential as a location for a research institute on gravity, space-time and longevity, months after saying he planned to base it in Dubai. The elder Musk, a 79-year-old engineer who is estranged from his son, was quoted by Bosnia's Klix news portal as saying he had been offered a location in the United Arab Emirates but was advised to try the Balkans by a friend there originally from the region.

