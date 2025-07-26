Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall

Beijing has issued a warning for potential geological disasters, including landslides and mudslides, across 10 of the city's 16 districts, the capital's meteorological agency said on Saturday.

The alert comes after intense rainfall on Friday, with city authorities also warning of flash floods in mountainous areas on Saturday.

