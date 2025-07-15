Left Menu

Diplomatic Overture: Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping during a SCO meeting in Beijing, marking his first visit to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He conveyed greetings from India's leaders and discussed the evolution of India-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:48 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other SCO member nations' counterparts held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Jaishankar mentioned briefing President Xi about the recent developments in India-China bilateral relations.

Landing in China on Monday for a two-day SCO conclave, Jaishankar's visit marks his first to China since the downturn in relations following the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers," Jaishankar noted on the platform 'X'.

He added, "Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi, and apprised President Xi of the recent developments in our bilateral ties. Our leaders' guidance remains invaluable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

