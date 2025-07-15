Diplomatic Overture: Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other SCO member nations' counterparts held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Jaishankar mentioned briefing President Xi about the recent developments in India-China bilateral relations.

Landing in China on Monday for a two-day SCO conclave, Jaishankar's visit marks his first to China since the downturn in relations following the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.

"Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers," Jaishankar noted on the platform 'X'.

He added, "Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi, and apprised President Xi of the recent developments in our bilateral ties. Our leaders' guidance remains invaluable."

