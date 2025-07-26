Left Menu

Mumbai receives light intermittent rainfall

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 13:27 IST
Mumbai receives light intermittent rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai received light showers till Saturday noon amid the Met department's prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that heavy to very rainfall is likely in the island city and suburbs till Sunday morning, with the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

A civic official stated that suburban areas received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 AM on Saturday.

While the eastern and western suburbs recorded 89.44 mm and 81.42 mm of rainfall, respectively, the island city received light rain at 29.51 mm.

Amid an orange alert for Mumbai on Friday, the metropolis received intermittent heavy spells with occasional sunshine.

The IMD, meanwhile, upgraded its orange alert for Palghar to red, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in some areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said a high tide of 4.67 metres is expected at 1.20 pm and a low tide of 1.26 metres at 7.27 pm on Saturday.

Typically, heavy rain during high tides causes waterlogging of low-lying areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025