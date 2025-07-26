Left Menu

Committed to increasing footpaths: BBMP chief commissioner Rao

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 17:49 IST
Committed to increasing footpaths: BBMP chief commissioner Rao
  • Country:
  • India

BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday reaffirmed the civic body's commitment to improving walkability by expanding pedestrian infrastructure. He was speaking at the launch of a report on Saturday that detailed two years of collaborative efforts to transform one of the city's most critical urban corridors—the 7.5 km stretch of the Inner Ring Road, from Indiranagar to Koramangala.

A project by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B PAC), an NGO that aims to improve governance in Bengaluru, the report titled 'IRR Street: Standstill to Active' showcases the methodology, recommendations, implementation status, and impact of citizen-led collaborations.

''If you increase the footpaths, you will definitely increase the carrying capacity. It will reduce many other issues and promote safety. This is something we are committed to,'' added Rao, who also promised to allocate sufficient funds to support walkability initiatives.

''We believe that creating people-friendly streets requires ongoing collaboration, feedback, and accountability,'' said Revathy Ashok, managing trustee and honorary CEO of B PAC.

According to her, since June 2023, B PAC has worked closely with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, and the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to improve bus reliability, walkability, and road safety through a data-driven and participatory process.

''This effort is not just about fixing one road—it's about proving that data, design, and dialogue can reshape public spaces to be safer, cleaner, and more accessible. We thank all our partners and volunteers and urge more Bengalureans to join us in making streets across the city truly people-centric,'' she said.

As part of the launch—which was attended by key figures in the civic volunteering space—B PAC also organised panel discussions with dignitaries and government representatives to discuss the next steps for implementing the recommendations outlined in the IRR report.

According to the report, the 7.5-kilometre stretch of the IRR—from Indiranagar KFC Junction to Madiwala Masjid in Koramangala—has long struggled with traffic congestion, road safety issues, inadequate pedestrian access, missing crossings, and poor bus frequency.

The IRR serves as a major connector between Koramangala, Domlur, Ejipura, and Indiranagar. It also connects to Indiranagar Metro Station, which sees the second-highest footfall in the city after Majestic.

Some achievements of the citizen-led initiative include the addition of nine buses to the MF5 route (Indiranagar–Koramangala), resulting in 58 additional trips.

Over 4,300 tonnes of debris, 130 construction barricades, and 129 tonnes of garbage were cleared from medians and footpaths along the stretch.

To improve drainage and mitigate flooding, the report recommends constructing shoulder drains with kerb inlets (a component of the stormwater drainage system) every 5–7 metres—especially in flood-prone zones—instead of the current 30-metre intervals being implemented on site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025