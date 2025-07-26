Controversy Over Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

Naveen Patnaik, president of the BJD, has voiced concerns over the recent decision by the Odisha BJP government to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, which started during his tenure. He believes this cancellation will hinder the city's urban mobility and development by a decade.

The decision to scrap the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was reported recently. Patnaik expressed his shock on social media, stating that developing Bhubaneswar into a world-class city has been a long-standing dream, supported by improvements in sports infrastructure and modern transport systems.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra defended the government's stance, announcing plans for a more feasible Metro project in collaboration with the central government. The BJP government aims for a new development approach, different from the previous fully state-funded project.

