Left Menu

Controversy Over Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, warning it could set back urban development. The former chief minister expressed disappointment at the scrapping of contracts. Meanwhile, the BJP government claims they plan a feasible Metro plan with central collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:28 IST
Controversy Over Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, president of the BJD, has voiced concerns over the recent decision by the Odisha BJP government to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, which started during his tenure. He believes this cancellation will hinder the city's urban mobility and development by a decade.

The decision to scrap the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was reported recently. Patnaik expressed his shock on social media, stating that developing Bhubaneswar into a world-class city has been a long-standing dream, supported by improvements in sports infrastructure and modern transport systems.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra defended the government's stance, announcing plans for a more feasible Metro project in collaboration with the central government. The BJP government aims for a new development approach, different from the previous fully state-funded project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025