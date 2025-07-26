Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Lives Lost in Septic Tank Mishap

In a tragic incident at an under-construction site in Delhi's Qutub Vihar, two men lost their lives after falling into a septic tank, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident, reported from the IG Hospital around 2 pm on Friday, involved contractor Subhash (32) and laborer Pradeep (22).

Preliminary investigations indicate that Subhash and Pradeep were dismantling scaffolding when they fell into the tank and succumbed to toxic fumes. Pradeep initially entered the tank and began to suffocate, prompting Subhash to attempt a rescue. Sadly, both were overcome by fumes.

Sujith Jha, who hired Subhash for the site, and the homeowner Sangeeta have been identified. Pradeep's family in Bihar is devastated, facing uncertainty regarding an upcoming wedding due to his death. The police have registered a case of negligence, and investigations are ongoing to determine any safety lapses.