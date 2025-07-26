Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Lives Lost in Septic Tank Mishap

Two workers, Subhash and Pradeep, died from toxic fumes after falling into a septic tank at a construction site in Delhi. Their deaths have deeply affected their families, particularly Pradeep's, whose sister's upcoming wedding is now uncertain. A police investigation is underway to check for negligence and safety lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:56 IST
Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Lives Lost in Septic Tank Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at an under-construction site in Delhi's Qutub Vihar, two men lost their lives after falling into a septic tank, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident, reported from the IG Hospital around 2 pm on Friday, involved contractor Subhash (32) and laborer Pradeep (22).

Preliminary investigations indicate that Subhash and Pradeep were dismantling scaffolding when they fell into the tank and succumbed to toxic fumes. Pradeep initially entered the tank and began to suffocate, prompting Subhash to attempt a rescue. Sadly, both were overcome by fumes.

Sujith Jha, who hired Subhash for the site, and the homeowner Sangeeta have been identified. Pradeep's family in Bihar is devastated, facing uncertainty regarding an upcoming wedding due to his death. The police have registered a case of negligence, and investigations are ongoing to determine any safety lapses.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025