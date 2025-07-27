Uttar Pradesh's Major Push: Housing for All under PMAY 2.0

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant step towards achieving 'Housing for All' by securing a financial package worth Rs 12,031 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission 2.0, designed to provide permanent homes to the urban poor. This announcement was made via a statement released on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to maintain transparency and quality throughout the construction process. Additionally, the scheme mandates geo-tagging and photographic documentation of each house, enabling real-time monitoring during every phase of construction. Disaster-resilient features are to be integrated into all houses to protect against natural calamities like earthquakes and floods, the statement noted.

Under the scheme, construction costs will be shared between the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio. Each approved beneficiary will receive Rs 2.5 lakh in assistance to build permanent housing. Initiated on September 1, 2024, the PMAY (Urban) Mission 2.0 aims to ensure that every family has a permanent home by its designated completion date, with close monitoring by state and district level officials to ensure timely and quality execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)