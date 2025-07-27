Australia Loosens U.S. Beef Import Rules: Scientific Decision, Not Political Influence
Australia has eased restrictions on U.S. beef imports, a move attributed to a decade-long review process rather than political pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision follows scientific assessments of biosecurity risks and may influence ongoing trade talks between the two nations.
In a decisive move, Australia has relaxed its long-standing restrictions on U.S. beef imports. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that this decision was driven by a meticulous decade-long review process, rather than any political influence from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Restrictions, initially introduced due to concerns over mad cow disease, have been reevaluated and deemed safe for import. Albanese, speaking on Australian Broadcasting Corporation television, clarified that the decision was rooted in scientific evaluations rather than presidential persuasion.
The policy shift comes amidst U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins touting it as a victory for Trump, and ongoing discussions about trade terms, including tariffs on various goods, between Australia and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka-US Trade Talks: Tariff Tensions and Exporter Appeals
Investors Brace for Volatile Week Amid Trade Talks and Earnings Season
EU Suspends Retaliatory Tariffs to Foster Trade Talks with US
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US
EU Prepares for Countermeasures Amid Stalled U.S. Trade Talks