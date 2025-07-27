In a decisive move, Australia has relaxed its long-standing restrictions on U.S. beef imports. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that this decision was driven by a meticulous decade-long review process, rather than any political influence from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Restrictions, initially introduced due to concerns over mad cow disease, have been reevaluated and deemed safe for import. Albanese, speaking on Australian Broadcasting Corporation television, clarified that the decision was rooted in scientific evaluations rather than presidential persuasion.

The policy shift comes amidst U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins touting it as a victory for Trump, and ongoing discussions about trade terms, including tariffs on various goods, between Australia and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)