Left Menu

Leopard Attack Tragedy: Boy's Death Alarms Mahewaganj

A six-year-old boy in Mahewaganj was tragically killed by a leopard after being dragged into sugarcane fields. His body was found in the South Kheri forest division. Authorities have responded by creating patrolling teams and setting traps to capture the leopard, highlighting the area's significant leopard presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:16 IST
Leopard Attack Tragedy: Boy's Death Alarms Mahewaganj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mahewaganj, as a six-year-old boy was killed by a leopard. The incident occurred when the boy, sleeping outdoors, was dragged into nearby sugarcane fields.

The discovery of the child's body was made the following morning in the Gola range of the South Kheri forest division, confirming a fatal leopard attack. Forest officials swiftly organized patrolling teams and traps to capture the animal.

This incident underscores the presence of approximately 20 leopards in the region, prompting officials to urge local residents to exercise caution and avoid sleeping outdoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025