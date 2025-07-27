Leopard Attack Tragedy: Boy's Death Alarms Mahewaganj

A tragic incident unfolded in Mahewaganj, as a six-year-old boy was killed by a leopard. The incident occurred when the boy, sleeping outdoors, was dragged into nearby sugarcane fields.

The discovery of the child's body was made the following morning in the Gola range of the South Kheri forest division, confirming a fatal leopard attack. Forest officials swiftly organized patrolling teams and traps to capture the animal.

This incident underscores the presence of approximately 20 leopards in the region, prompting officials to urge local residents to exercise caution and avoid sleeping outdoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)