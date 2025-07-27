Relentless Rainfall Engulfs Rajasthan: Weather Update

Rajasthan continues to face relentless rainfall due to a well-marked low-pressure area that has weakened from a depression. Currently positioned over north-central Rajasthan, this weather system has caused substantial rain across the state, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

On Sunday, several regions such as Pali, Chittorgarh, and Baran witnessed significant rainfall. The heavy showers, lasting nearly two hours, resulted in road flooding, especially in the Sadari area of Pali.

The low-pressure impact led to heavy to very heavy rainfalls in districts like Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur. Kushalgarh in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall with 136 mm. Meteorologists have predicted further heavy rainfall in the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions over the next few days.

