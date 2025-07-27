Left Menu

Relentless Rainfall Engulfs Rajasthan: Weather Update

Rajasthan is experiencing extensive rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the region. Numerous districts reported heavy downpours, with Kushalgarh recording the most significant rainfall. The Meteorological Centre predicts continued heavy rainfall in various divisions over the coming days, affecting regions like Kota, Udaipur, and Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:33 IST
Rajasthan continues to face relentless rainfall due to a well-marked low-pressure area that has weakened from a depression. Currently positioned over north-central Rajasthan, this weather system has caused substantial rain across the state, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

On Sunday, several regions such as Pali, Chittorgarh, and Baran witnessed significant rainfall. The heavy showers, lasting nearly two hours, resulted in road flooding, especially in the Sadari area of Pali.

The low-pressure impact led to heavy to very heavy rainfalls in districts like Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur. Kushalgarh in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall with 136 mm. Meteorologists have predicted further heavy rainfall in the Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Jaipur divisions over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

