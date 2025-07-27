Left Menu

Revamping Delhi: New Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025 to Transform Freight Management

The Delhi government is set to introduce its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion, cut pollution, and boost trade efficiency. Key measures include establishing logistics hubs, leveraging technology, and using cleaner vehicles. The policy emphasizes reducing emissions and improving the overall logistics landscape in Delhi.

The Delhi government is on the verge of rolling out its ambitious Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, marking a significant step towards decongesting the capital, minimizing pollution, and enhancing trade efficiency.

The proposed policy outlines a strategic move towards dedicated logistics hubs, green freight corridors, and technology-driven solutions to streamline operations, reduce emissions, and facilitate business activities in Delhi.

With a comprehensive set of measures focusing on warehouse relocation, sustainable practices, and advanced logistics technology, the policy is designed to tackle prevalent issues such as truck parking shortages and outdated freight systems, paving the way for a more efficient and eco-friendly supply chain in the city.

