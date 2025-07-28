Major Trade Breakthrough: US-EU Framework Trade Deal Solidified
The United States and European Union finalized a framework trade deal imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, preventing a trade conflict. The agreement, signed by Donald Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, aims to stabilize two of the world's largest economies, fostering predictability and collaboration.
The United States and the European Union reached a framework trade deal on Sunday, establishing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods. This agreement averted a potential trade conflict between the allies, who collectively account for nearly a third of global trade.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump struck the deal during talks in Scotland. Despite some criticism regarding the 15% tariff, it is seen as a step forward from the previously threatened 30% rate. EU investments in the U.S. amount to $600 billion, with $750 billion allocated for U.S. energy purchases.
While some European officials criticize the imbalances of the deal, especially affecting EU industry, others recognize the importance of having an agreement in place. Comparatively, its structure closely resembles recent U.S.-Japan trade talks, further solidifying Trump's efforts to reshape global trade dynamics.
