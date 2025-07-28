Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Hebei: Devastating Landslide Claims Lives

In Luanping, Hebei province, heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide, killing four individuals and leaving eight people unaccounted for. Rescue operations are on-going as authorities strive to locate the missing persons amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Hebei: Devastating Landslide Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A devastating landslide caused by torrential rains claimed four lives in Luanping, located in northern China's Hebei province, according to state media reports on Monday. CCTV reported the natural disaster, which also left eight individuals missing in its wake.

As rescue teams mobilize, efforts are underway to locate those still unaccounted for. The torrential rainfall that triggered the landslide continues to pose significant hurdles for the teams working tirelessly in the affected area.

This tragic event underscores the ongoing challenges faced by communities in regions prone to severe weather events, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025