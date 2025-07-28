Tragedy Strikes Hebei: Devastating Landslide Claims Lives

A devastating landslide caused by torrential rains claimed four lives in Luanping, located in northern China's Hebei province, according to state media reports on Monday. CCTV reported the natural disaster, which also left eight individuals missing in its wake.

As rescue teams mobilize, efforts are underway to locate those still unaccounted for. The torrential rainfall that triggered the landslide continues to pose significant hurdles for the teams working tirelessly in the affected area.

This tragic event underscores the ongoing challenges faced by communities in regions prone to severe weather events, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

