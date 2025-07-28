Countdown to NISAR: Pioneering Earth Observation Sets July Launch

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 30. With its unique dual-frequency radar, this Earth observation satellite promises 24/7 monitoring capabilities, aiding in disaster management and climate research.

NISAR, weighing 2,392 kg, is designed to deliver high-resolution images across a 242 km swath, utilizing innovative SweepSAR technology. The satellite will be launched aboard India's GSLV-F16 rocket, a testament to the collaborative efforts between the United States and India in the realm of space exploration.

Aside from its operational benefits, the satellite is seen as a significant asset for natural resource monitoring worldwide. Meanwhile, ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission, aimed at human spaceflight, continues to advance, with plans for a December test flight featuring the humanoid Vyommitra.

(With inputs from agencies.)