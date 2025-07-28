Left Menu

Countdown to NISAR: Pioneering Earth Observation Sets July Launch

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, equipped with dual-frequency technology, will launch on July 30. The satellite offers continuous Earth observation capabilities, crucial for disaster management, resource monitoring, and climate change study. It represents significant collaboration between India and the US in advancing space technology.

  • India

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 30. With its unique dual-frequency radar, this Earth observation satellite promises 24/7 monitoring capabilities, aiding in disaster management and climate research.

NISAR, weighing 2,392 kg, is designed to deliver high-resolution images across a 242 km swath, utilizing innovative SweepSAR technology. The satellite will be launched aboard India's GSLV-F16 rocket, a testament to the collaborative efforts between the United States and India in the realm of space exploration.

Aside from its operational benefits, the satellite is seen as a significant asset for natural resource monitoring worldwide. Meanwhile, ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission, aimed at human spaceflight, continues to advance, with plans for a December test flight featuring the humanoid Vyommitra.

