Deluge in China: Unprecedented Rainfall Leaves Path of Destruction

China is grappling with severe flooding and landslides that claimed at least four lives on Monday. The situation is expected to worsen as more intense rains are predicted in the coming days. With 41 rivers already overflowing, authorities have warned that the disaster risks remain high.

Regions around Beijing have been particularly hit, with images depicting vehicles floating in floodwaters that have engulfed villages and towns. The Chinese Ministry of Water Resources noted that warnings are in place for small and midsize river floods and mountain torrents. Thousands have been displaced, and significant damage to infrastructure has been reported.

Authorities struggle with the challenge of extreme weather patterns, exacerbated by climate change. Northern China, traditionally arid, has seen record-breaking rainfall, triggering the country's highest flood warnings. Immediate response efforts include search and rescue operations and a 50 million yuan fund set up to assist affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)