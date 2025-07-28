India's Afforestation Progress: Challenges and Achievements

India has made significant strides in achieving its afforestation objectives, managing to cover 1,78,261 hectares against a target of 2,09,297 hectares from 2019-2024, according to a report by the Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee. This marks an 85% success rate in the planned afforestation activities.

However, the report brings to light stark discrepancies in the utilisation of funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) across various states. While states like Gujarat, Chandigarh, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh met their targets, several others lagged behind, primarily due to delays in fund release and other bureaucratic hurdles.

The study also highlighted survival rates of plantations, which varied significantly between regions. Despite these systemic challenges, the framework under the CAMPA regime has shown considerable progress since its inception, addressing initial hurdles including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report warns that gaps in fund utilisation and plantation survival rates could undermine CAMPA's objectives.