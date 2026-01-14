Left Menu

China's Market Regulator Targets Trip.com in Monopoly Probe

China's market regulator has launched an investigation into online travel company Trip.com over alleged monopolistic practices. The regulator suspects Trip.com of abusing its dominant market position. Trip.com has not responded to requests for comment regarding the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:43 IST
China's Market Regulator Targets Trip.com in Monopoly Probe
  • Country:
  • China

China's market regulator announced on Wednesday that it has initiated an investigation into Trip.com, a prominent online travel company, over allegations of monopolistic practices.

The inquiry focuses on claims that Trip.com has used its dominant position in the market to edge out competition unfairly.

So far, Trip.com has not issued any comments on the allegations or the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

Kushner and Witkoff Eye Moscow Meeting with Putin

 Global
2
President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

President Murmu Welcomes New Ambassadors, Strengthening Strategic Ties

 India
3
Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

Virat Kohli Reclaims Top ICC ODI Ranking

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

Hezbollah Official Warns of Chaos Over Disarmament Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026