China's Market Regulator Targets Trip.com in Monopoly Probe
China's market regulator has launched an investigation into online travel company Trip.com over alleged monopolistic practices. The regulator suspects Trip.com of abusing its dominant market position. Trip.com has not responded to requests for comment regarding the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- China
China's market regulator announced on Wednesday that it has initiated an investigation into Trip.com, a prominent online travel company, over allegations of monopolistic practices.
The inquiry focuses on claims that Trip.com has used its dominant position in the market to edge out competition unfairly.
So far, Trip.com has not issued any comments on the allegations or the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
