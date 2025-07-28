Left Menu

U.S.-China Talks Resume Amid Trade War Tensions

U.S. and Chinese officials are resuming trade talks in Stockholm to address long-standing economic disputes. The discussions aim to prevent increased tariffs and extend a recent truce. The outcomes may influence future meetings between Trump and Xi Jinping, with tariff agreements impacting global trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are set to reconvene in Stockholm for trade negotiations, aiming to extend a truce and address deep-rooted economic disputes that have fueled a trade war between the two global powerhouses.

This meeting comes just a day after President Trump reached a significant trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff on most EU goods entering the U.S.

The discussions could lead to a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the year, which may stabilize trade relations and avoid further tariffs that could disrupt international supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

