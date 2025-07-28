U.S.-China Talks Resume Amid Trade War Tensions

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are set to reconvene in Stockholm for trade negotiations, aiming to extend a truce and address deep-rooted economic disputes that have fueled a trade war between the two global powerhouses.

This meeting comes just a day after President Trump reached a significant trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff on most EU goods entering the U.S.

The discussions could lead to a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the year, which may stabilize trade relations and avoid further tariffs that could disrupt international supply chains.

