Delhi's Dust Battle: Misting Systems to Refresh the Capital

The Delhi government is set to fight dust pollution by installing mist sprayers on electric poles in heavily trafficked areas like Connaught Place and Khan Market. This phased initiative, costing over Rs 15 crore, aims to mitigate the harmful effects of dust on air quality.

Under Phase-I, misting systems will be installed on ten prominent roads, including Barakhamba and Firozshah Roads, deploying 511 poles and 15,330 nozzles at a cost of Rs 7.97 crore. Phase-II will cover 14 more roads like Shahjahan Road, with 530 poles and over 15,300 nozzles, at an estimated Rs 7.31 crore.

The final phase targets key public areas such as Hanuman Mandir, with misting systems already operational at locations including Lodhi Road. Each pole is fitted with 30 nozzles, offering thermal comfort and cleaner air by releasing a fine water mist.

