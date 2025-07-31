Left Menu

India's Ambitious Nuclear Future: Overcoming Initial Challenges

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) faces delays due to unique technological challenges. The project, crucial for the nuclear programme, has strategic significance in achieving India's target of 100 GW nuclear power by 2047. Efforts are underway to address these issues as part of an ambitious energy mission.

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in India has encountered delays due to 'first of a kind technological issues,' a government official informed Parliament recently. This reactor is significant for India's ambitious three-stage nuclear power programme.

The core loading of the PFBR began in March of the previous year, marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a key step toward advancing the programme. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board had approved its integrated commissioning in July.

Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, mentioned that the delay results primarily from unprecedented technological challenges. These are addressed in cooperation with designers, to ensure the PFBR fuels future thorium-based reactors, aligning with India's strategic energy objectives and increasing nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

