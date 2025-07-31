India's Ambitious Nuclear Future: Overcoming Initial Challenges

The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in India has encountered delays due to 'first of a kind technological issues,' a government official informed Parliament recently. This reactor is significant for India's ambitious three-stage nuclear power programme.

The core loading of the PFBR began in March of the previous year, marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a key step toward advancing the programme. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board had approved its integrated commissioning in July.

Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, mentioned that the delay results primarily from unprecedented technological challenges. These are addressed in cooperation with designers, to ensure the PFBR fuels future thorium-based reactors, aligning with India's strategic energy objectives and increasing nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)