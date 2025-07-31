Left Menu

Namo Bharat Corridor Boosts Real Estate Surge

The launch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor has significantly boosted land prices and real estate demand in nearby areas. Improved connectivity is driving more investments in residential and commercial properties, supported by the Meerut Development Authority's land-use plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:39 IST
Namo Bharat Corridor Boosts Real Estate Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of the Namo Bharat corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut has catalyzed a significant increase in land prices, rising as much as 67% since October 2023, per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Land rates near operational Namo Bharat stations have climbed from approximately Rs 8,000 - Rs 12,000 per square yard to Rs 12,000 - Rs 20,000. The 82-kilometer corridor has not only improved connectivity but also redefined Meerut as a burgeoning real estate hub.

NCRTC's transit-oriented development strategy aims to promote vibrant communities and polycentric growth in the National Capital Region (NCR). Rising demand for development in Meerut is being propelled by burgeoning education hubs and employment opportunities, now supported by the region's Master Plan for 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025