CIDCO Unveils Visionary Mobility Plan for Navi Mumbai's Future

CIDCO announced a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Navi Mumbai's transit development, focusing on sustainable and inclusive transport. With upcoming projects like an international airport and infrastructure, the CMP aims to enhance transportation networks to meet future needs and integrate various mobility forms, improving efficiency and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) revealed its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The plan is designed to address the booming transit demands in the region as it anticipates massive infrastructural growth.

Projected for implementation until 2054, the CMP emphasizes a sustainable and inclusive transportation policy. Upcoming developments, such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, corporate centers, and residential zones, necessitate a dramatic enhancement of the area's infrastructure to manage soaring traffic volumes.

Key features of the CMP include integrating diverse mobility options, such as public transit and non-motorized methods, aimed at establishing an efficient transport network. The strategy involves extensive stakeholder consultation to prioritize investments and address current network gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

