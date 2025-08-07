Left Menu

Firefly Aerospace's Stellar Debut on Nasdaq

Firefly Aerospace is set to debut trading on the Nasdaq after raising $868.3 million through the largest U.S. space IPO of the year, achieving a valuation of $6.32 billion. The company's IPO was priced at $45 per share, above an upsized range, reflecting strong investor demand.

Firefly Aerospace, a notable player in space technology, is making its market debut on the Nasdaq. The company's initial public offering (IPO) raised an impressive $868.3 million, marking the largest U.S. space IPO of the year.

The listing comes just five months after Firefly became the second private enterprise to successfully land on the lunar surface. This remarkable feat has been pivotal to garnering strong interest from investors.

Firefly priced its IPO shares at $45 each, surpassing an already increased price range, and achieved a valuation of $6.32 billion. This reflects robust confidence in the future potential of the company.

