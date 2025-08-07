Firefly Aerospace's Stellar Debut on Nasdaq
Firefly Aerospace is set to debut trading on the Nasdaq after raising $868.3 million through the largest U.S. space IPO of the year, achieving a valuation of $6.32 billion. The company's IPO was priced at $45 per share, above an upsized range, reflecting strong investor demand.
Firefly Aerospace, a notable player in space technology, is making its market debut on the Nasdaq. The company's initial public offering (IPO) raised an impressive $868.3 million, marking the largest U.S. space IPO of the year.
The listing comes just five months after Firefly became the second private enterprise to successfully land on the lunar surface. This remarkable feat has been pivotal to garnering strong interest from investors.
Firefly priced its IPO shares at $45 each, surpassing an already increased price range, and achieved a valuation of $6.32 billion. This reflects robust confidence in the future potential of the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Deals Lift Emerging Markets, Investors Breathe Easy
Empowering Investors: Grip Invest's Infinite Revolutionizes Reinvestment
Goa Assembly Passes Bill To Standardize Land Suit Valuations
Amity Innovation Incubator Unites Startups and Investors in Dynamic Pitch Event
Global Market Shifts as Investors Brace for Central Bank Meetings