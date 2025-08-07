NEC Fuels Development Surge in Northeast India with Rs 11.31 Crore Boost
The North Eastern Council (NEC) released Rs 11.31 crore in July to support diverse development projects across the Northeastern region, focusing on agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. Significant funds were directed towards establishing kiwi orchards, commercial bamboo plantations, food processing units, and numerous cultural and educational initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The North Eastern Council (NEC) has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the economic landscape of Northeast India by allocating over Rs 11.31 crore in July for various developmental projects.
Key investments include Rs 2.09 crore for kiwi orchards, Rs 1.81 crore for commercial bamboo plantations, and significant sums for food processing in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Additional funding was directed towards boosting cultural preservation and women's empowerment.
In Meghalaya, Rs 3.21 crore has been earmarked for health infrastructure and several tourism-related initiatives, underscoring NEC's focus on improving both economic prospects and living standards across the region.
