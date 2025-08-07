Left Menu

Odisha Partners with IIM-Sambalpur for Pioneering Bio-Economy Report

The Odisha government has teamed up with IIM-Sambalpur to create the state's inaugural bio-economy report. This initiative aims to identify strengths, challenges, and growth prospects in biotechnology. The report will guide the state's bio-economic actions with international standards, setting benchmarks for future bio-industries.

Updated: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST
Odisha Partners with IIM-Sambalpur for Pioneering Bio-Economy Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards boosting its bio-economy by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with IIM-Sambalpur. This collaboration intends to develop the state's first bio-economy report, which will evaluate key strengths, challenges, and opportunities for growth in the biotechnology sector.

The agreement was formalized at Kharvel Bhawan in the presence of the state's Minister of Science and Technology, Krushna Chandra Patra. The official release emphasized biotechnology's potential to elevate Odisha's economic development through the bio-economy.

The upcoming report aims to align the state's bio-economic initiatives with both national and international best practices, promoting the establishment of a strong bio-economy ecosystem. Furthermore, it is expected to serve as a benchmark for future bio-industries.

