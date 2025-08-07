Odisha Partners with IIM-Sambalpur for Pioneering Bio-Economy Report

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards boosting its bio-economy by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with IIM-Sambalpur. This collaboration intends to develop the state's first bio-economy report, which will evaluate key strengths, challenges, and opportunities for growth in the biotechnology sector.

The agreement was formalized at Kharvel Bhawan in the presence of the state's Minister of Science and Technology, Krushna Chandra Patra. The official release emphasized biotechnology's potential to elevate Odisha's economic development through the bio-economy.

The upcoming report aims to align the state's bio-economic initiatives with both national and international best practices, promoting the establishment of a strong bio-economy ecosystem. Furthermore, it is expected to serve as a benchmark for future bio-industries.