Impetus Technologies' Green Initiative: Plantation Drive Week Success

Impetus Technologies recently held a successful Plantation Drive Week at its Indore campus, emphasizing environmental awareness and sustainability. The initiative included enthusiastic participation from employees and leadership, leading to the planting of over 250 saplings and reinforcing the company's commitment to a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Impetus Technologies concluded a three-day Plantation Drive Week, part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

The event welcomed participation from employees and leadership, including CHRO Sanjeev Agrawal, who emphasized the drive's significance in promoting awareness and collective responsibility. Over 250 saplings were planted at the Indore campus, marking a strong step towards a greener future.

This initiative reflects Impetus Technologies' broader dedication to environmental goals and employee well-being, fostering a united effort in nurturing a sustainable tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

