Impetus Technologies' Green Initiative: Plantation Drive Week Success

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Impetus Technologies concluded a three-day Plantation Drive Week, part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

The event welcomed participation from employees and leadership, including CHRO Sanjeev Agrawal, who emphasized the drive's significance in promoting awareness and collective responsibility. Over 250 saplings were planted at the Indore campus, marking a strong step towards a greener future.

This initiative reflects Impetus Technologies' broader dedication to environmental goals and employee well-being, fostering a united effort in nurturing a sustainable tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)