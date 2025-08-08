Impetus Technologies' Green Initiative: Plantation Drive Week Success
Impetus Technologies recently held a successful Plantation Drive Week at its Indore campus, emphasizing environmental awareness and sustainability. The initiative included enthusiastic participation from employees and leadership, leading to the planting of over 250 saplings and reinforcing the company's commitment to a sustainable future.
- Country:
- India
Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Impetus Technologies concluded a three-day Plantation Drive Week, part of its commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.
The event welcomed participation from employees and leadership, including CHRO Sanjeev Agrawal, who emphasized the drive's significance in promoting awareness and collective responsibility. Over 250 saplings were planted at the Indore campus, marking a strong step towards a greener future.
This initiative reflects Impetus Technologies' broader dedication to environmental goals and employee well-being, fostering a united effort in nurturing a sustainable tomorrow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos Erupts in Indore: NGO Faces Assault Allegation Amid Conversion Controversy
Rare Birth: Baby Girl with Two Heads Born in Indore
BBMP Chief's Green Initiative: Composting and Community Concerns
Indore RTO cancels registration of 29 vehicles for repeated violation of traffic rules
Indore Police Escalate Manhunt: Congress Councillor Accused in Love Jihad Funding