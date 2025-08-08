Tragic Picnic: Four Feared Drowned in Madhya Pradesh River
Four young individuals, aged between 20 and 25, are feared drowned in Madhya Pradesh's Bebas river near Richawar village. A search operation by police and the State Disaster Response Force is ongoing, but efforts are hindered by darkness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, four youths reportedly drowned while picnicking near the Bebas river, as confirmed by local police.
The mishap occurred when one of the individuals, aged between 20 to 25 years, began to struggle in the water, prompting the others to attempt a rescue, which unfortunately ended in disaster.
Currently, a search operation involving the Sagar district police and the State Disaster Response Force is underway, although the efforts are being obstructed by the onset of darkness.
