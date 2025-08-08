Hyderabad's Flood Solution: Revitalizing the Musi River
Telangana's Chief Minister proposes a plan to connect Hyderabad's water bodies with the Musi river to address the city's recurring flooding issues. The state aims to rejuvenate the polluted Musi river, tackling water obstructions and enhancing drainage systems.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a strategic initiative to tackle Hyderabad's persistent flooding issues by linking the city's water bodies and drainage systems directly to the Musi river.
In a recent meeting, Reddy was briefed on how obstructions in water flow are significantly contributing to the problem of waterlogging. He instructed officials to devise a comprehensive plan to redirect floodwaters into the Musi river, expand the drainage infrastructure, and repair local lakes as soon as possible.
Recognizing the Musi river's current state of pollution and encroachments, the state government is committed to its rejuvenation and redevelopment as a permanent solution to the city's flooding challenges.
