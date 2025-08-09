Maharashtra Tourist Missing Amid Uttarakhand Landslides

A tourist from Maharashtra remains missing since landslides and flash floods struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, as confirmed by State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday.

Of the 172 tourists trapped in the Dharali area from Maharashtra, authorities have established contact with 171, confirming their safety. The search continues for the missing tourist, Kritika Jain, with the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre tasked to track her down.

Maharashtra's emergency operations are in close coordination with their Uttarakhand counterparts and national agencies, ensuring smooth rescue operations. Airlifts for stranded tourists are scheduled, amid ongoing efforts to restore infrastructure damaged by the calamity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the evolving situation closely.

