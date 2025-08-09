Left Menu

Greater Noida's Multimodal Logistics Hub: A New Era of Investment

The Uttar Pradesh government is finalizing plans for a multimodal logistics park in Greater Noida, spanning 174 acres. With bids from major companies, the project aims to attract Rs 1,200 crore in investment and generate 5,000 jobs, leveraging proximity to Jewar Airport and freight corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is on the brink of finalizing the developer for a new 174-acre multimodal logistics park in Greater Noida. This ambitious project aims to entice investments exceeding Rs 1,200 crore and create employment opportunities for at least 5,000 people.

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has issued calls for bids, with major players like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Super Handlers, and Empezar Logistics participating. A high-powered committee is now tasked with evaluating these proposals under the guidance of the Chief Secretary.

According to Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, the Minister for Industrial Development, this initiative aligns with Uttar Pradesh's strategic goal of becoming the country's top investment hub. Key features of the park include its proximity to Noida International Airport and the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

