Jaitpur Delhi Wall Collapse: Tragic Aftermath of Heavy Rains

A wall near Mohan Baba Mandir in Delhi collapsed due to heavy rains, killing seven people, most of whom were migrant workers from West Bengal. Five of the deceased were from a single family. The collapse was caused by heavy overnight rains that weakened the wall's structure.

Updated: 09-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:12 IST
In a tragic incident in Delhi, a wall near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur collapsed on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of seven individuals and injuring one. The incident occurred following heavy overnight rains that likely weakened the structure.

Among the deceased are five members of a single family, as reported by Ranjan, whose relatives perished in the hospital. The collapse, which trapped people inside their jhuggis, has raised questions about the structural integrity of the wall.

Authorities were quick to respond, with the Delhi Police, fire department, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving at the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, with police officers considering waterlogging from the heavy rains as a potential factor.

