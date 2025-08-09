Jaitpur Delhi Wall Collapse: Tragic Aftermath of Heavy Rains

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a wall near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur collapsed on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of seven individuals and injuring one. The incident occurred following heavy overnight rains that likely weakened the structure.

Among the deceased are five members of a single family, as reported by Ranjan, whose relatives perished in the hospital. The collapse, which trapped people inside their jhuggis, has raised questions about the structural integrity of the wall.

Authorities were quick to respond, with the Delhi Police, fire department, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arriving at the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, with police officers considering waterlogging from the heavy rains as a potential factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)