Road Collapse Highlights Construction Risk at DMRC Site

A section of road near the Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj caved in after a wall collapse at a Delhi Metro construction site. The incident led to road closure and diversions. DMRC's Anuj Dayal confirmed no injuries and stated that restoration efforts have commenced immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:35 IST
A significant road cave-in occurred near the Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj, following a wall collapse at the under-construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Authorities reported the incident took place on Saturday close to the D-6 area.

Due to the cave-in, the road connecting Mahipalpur and Fortis Hospital has been closed to traffic. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg to avoid any disruption.

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communication for DMRC, no injuries or damage to materials were reported. He added that the road near the site has been cordoned off for safety, and efforts to restore the area are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

