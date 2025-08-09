Left Menu

India's First Animal Stem Cell Biobank Launched, Marking a New Era in Biotechnology

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first Animal Stem Cell Biobank and Laboratory at NIAB, Hyderabad, focusing on regenerative medicine and cellular therapies for livestock. The facility, backed by the National Biopharma Mission, will enable research advancements in disease modeling, tissue engineering, and reproductive biotechnology, marking a significant milestone in India's biotechnology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:52 IST
In a landmark development for biotechnology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday unveiled India's pioneering Animal Stem Cell Biobank and Laboratory at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art establishment is set to revolutionize regenerative medicine and cellular therapies focused on livestock.

The facility, spanning 9,300 square feet and constructed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore, boasts advanced amenities such as a stem cell culture unit, 3D bioprinter, and bacterial culture lab. It has been developed with support from the National Biopharma Mission, aiming to propel research in disease modeling, tissue engineering, and reproductive biotechnology.

Minister Singh attributed this advancement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive biotechnology policies. As biotechnology emerges as the torchbearer of the next industrial revolution, India is positioning itself as a leader in this innovative transition, particularly in regenerative and genetic processes, under the strategic vision of the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

