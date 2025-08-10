Earthquake Rocks Guatemala's Coast: Residents Report Tremors

A significant seismic event occurred on Saturday as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala's southwest coast. The U.S. Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 100 kilometers south-southwest of Champerico, with a depth of 9 kilometers.

Despite the earthquake's strength, there were no immediate reports of damage from the affected areas. Residents in Guatemala's capital and other regions, as well as parts of southern Mexico, reported feeling the ground tremble.

Guatemala's geographic positioning on a fault line between the North American and Caribbean plates often subjects it to seismic activity. The latest quake serves as a reminder of the nation's vulnerability to such natural occurrences.

