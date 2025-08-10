Empowering India: Technology and Economic Strength as Key to Global Influence
Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the importance of technological and economic strength in influencing global dynamics. Speaking at VNIT, he emphasized boosting India's exports and reducing imports to achieve self-reliance. Gadkari urged research institutions to focus on domestic needs, advocating science and technology as solutions to global challenges.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the central role of technology and economic strength in wielding global influence during his address at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). He pointed out that nations engaging in 'dadagiri' or bullying exhibit such behavior due to their robust economic and technological positions.
Gadkari underscored the necessity for India to increase exports and decrease imports as a step towards self-reliance and to establish itself as a 'vishwaguru' or world leader. He highlighted the pivotal role of research in this endeavor, urging research institutions, IITs, and engineering colleges to align their studies with national requirements.
The minister further stated that science and technology serve as powerful tools to address various global challenges. He conveyed the nation's cultural ethos, which prioritizes the welfare of the world, suggesting that India would not resort to bullying tactics even with enhanced technological and economic capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India–UK CETA Unlocks Major Gains for Marine Exports, Coastal Economy
India's seafood exports set to compete with Vietnam, Singapore after UK trade deal
Unlocking Trade Potential: India-UK Deal Set to Revolutionize Exports
Harnessing the Potential: India's Chemical Exports Poised for Growth Post UK Trade Deal
India-UK CETA to Boost Textiles, Leather & Footwear Exports, Jobs and MSMEs