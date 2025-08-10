Empowering India: Technology and Economic Strength as Key to Global Influence

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the central role of technology and economic strength in wielding global influence during his address at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). He pointed out that nations engaging in 'dadagiri' or bullying exhibit such behavior due to their robust economic and technological positions.

Gadkari underscored the necessity for India to increase exports and decrease imports as a step towards self-reliance and to establish itself as a 'vishwaguru' or world leader. He highlighted the pivotal role of research in this endeavor, urging research institutions, IITs, and engineering colleges to align their studies with national requirements.

The minister further stated that science and technology serve as powerful tools to address various global challenges. He conveyed the nation's cultural ethos, which prioritizes the welfare of the world, suggesting that India would not resort to bullying tactics even with enhanced technological and economic capabilities.

