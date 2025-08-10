Left Menu

Empowering India: Technology and Economic Strength as Key to Global Influence

Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the importance of technological and economic strength in influencing global dynamics. Speaking at VNIT, he emphasized boosting India's exports and reducing imports to achieve self-reliance. Gadkari urged research institutions to focus on domestic needs, advocating science and technology as solutions to global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:19 IST
Empowering India: Technology and Economic Strength as Key to Global Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the central role of technology and economic strength in wielding global influence during his address at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). He pointed out that nations engaging in 'dadagiri' or bullying exhibit such behavior due to their robust economic and technological positions.

Gadkari underscored the necessity for India to increase exports and decrease imports as a step towards self-reliance and to establish itself as a 'vishwaguru' or world leader. He highlighted the pivotal role of research in this endeavor, urging research institutions, IITs, and engineering colleges to align their studies with national requirements.

The minister further stated that science and technology serve as powerful tools to address various global challenges. He conveyed the nation's cultural ethos, which prioritizes the welfare of the world, suggesting that India would not resort to bullying tactics even with enhanced technological and economic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025