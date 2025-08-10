ISRO's Meteoric Rise: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships
ISRO, the Indian space agency, marked a significant milestone by launching a 6,500 kg satellite for the USA. This growth highlights ISRO's evolution from receiving a tiny rocket from the US in 1963 to collaborating on sophisticated missions, including the NISAR satellite with NASA.
ISRO's journey from its humble beginnings in 1963 to becoming a pivotal player in global space exploration is nothing short of remarkable. The launch of a 6,500 kg satellite for the United States marks a significant milestone, showcasing India's evolution in space technology.
The joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, launched on July 30, stands as a testament to this progress. Featuring collaboration from NASA and utilizing an Indian GSLV rocket, this satellite is regarded as one of the most expensive ever constructed, underscoring the capacity of ISRO.
V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, reflected on this progress while receiving an honorary Doctor of Science. Highlighting ISRO's trajectory, he pointed out the agency's ability to have launched 433 satellites for 34 countries, illustrating its burgeoning capabilities and global partnerships.
