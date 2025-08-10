Tragic Electrocution: Brothers Killed at Tubewell
Two brothers, Yogesh and Heeresh, tragically died from electrocution while bathing at a tubewell in Garhi Radhe village. They were found unconscious and rushed to a health center, where they were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Garhi Radhe village as two brothers lost their lives to electrocution. The mishap occurred at around 7.30 pm on Saturday when Yogesh, aged 38, came into contact with a live wire while bathing at a tubewell. His brother, Heeresh, aged 45, attempted to save him but was also electrocuted in the process.
The brothers immediately lost consciousness and were quickly transported to the Community Health Centre in Sadabad by local villagers. Unfortunately, medical personnel at the center could only confirm their death upon arrival. The local police, represented by Circle Officer Amit Pathak, have confirmed the initiation of postmortem procedures to determine further details about this tragic event.
The incident has left the village in shock, raising concerns about the safety measures around electrical installations in rural areas. Residents are demanding immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future, highlighting the need for improved safety standards and inspections.
