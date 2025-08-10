Left Menu

Capital Drenched: Rain Expected as Weather Records Unseasonable Cool

New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature significantly below the average on Sunday. With forecasts of thunderstorms and rain, further cooling trends continue. The air quality remains satisfactory, providing a respite amid fluctuating weather patterns. Authorities anticipate similar climate conditions into Monday, influencing day-to-day life in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

New Delhi experienced unseasonably cool weather on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm.

The city cooled further to a minimum of 28.3 degrees Celsius. As thunderstorms and rain loom according to the IMD forecast for Monday, temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius.

Amidst these changes, the Central Pollution Control Board data indicated satisfactory air quality with an AQI of 68, providing a momentary breath of fresh air for the capital's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

