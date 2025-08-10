Left Menu

Bridge of Hope: Rescuing Uttarkashi's Isolated

A newly constructed bridge in disaster-stricken Uttarkashi aids the rescue of stranded inhabitants following devastating flash floods and mudslides. Efforts include helicopter evacuations, relief supply missions, and restoration of infrastructure. Local authorities and organizations collaborate to alleviate the impact on affected communities, ensuring continued support and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:13 IST
In Uttarkashi, a newly constructed Bailey bridge has become a lifeline for residents isolated by recent catastrophic flash floods and mudslides. The disaster, which buried half of Dharali village, prompted immediate action from local authorities and organizations working to supply essential relief and facilitate rescue operations.

Over 1,200 people have been rescued, with 177 airlifted by helicopter amid disrupted weather on Sunday. Efforts to retrieve the missing are ongoing, utilizing sniffer and cadaver dogs, along with thermal imaging technology. The devastation resulted in four confirmed deaths, with two bodies recovered and 49 individuals still missing.

Infrastructure repair has been prioritized, including alternative routes and restored power supply, utilizing solar and micro-hydro grids. Organized relief supply lines now deliver essentials, such as food and medical aid, while air sorties continue to support ground efforts. The community, bolstered by external aid, remains resilient in the wake of the crisis.

