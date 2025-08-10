Bridge of Hope: Rescuing Uttarkashi's Isolated

In Uttarkashi, a newly constructed Bailey bridge has become a lifeline for residents isolated by recent catastrophic flash floods and mudslides. The disaster, which buried half of Dharali village, prompted immediate action from local authorities and organizations working to supply essential relief and facilitate rescue operations.

Over 1,200 people have been rescued, with 177 airlifted by helicopter amid disrupted weather on Sunday. Efforts to retrieve the missing are ongoing, utilizing sniffer and cadaver dogs, along with thermal imaging technology. The devastation resulted in four confirmed deaths, with two bodies recovered and 49 individuals still missing.

Infrastructure repair has been prioritized, including alternative routes and restored power supply, utilizing solar and micro-hydro grids. Organized relief supply lines now deliver essentials, such as food and medical aid, while air sorties continue to support ground efforts. The community, bolstered by external aid, remains resilient in the wake of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)