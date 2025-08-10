Tragedy Strikes: Seven Dead in Delhi Wall Collapse
A recent wall collapse in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur left seven dead and one injured. The structure was not for residential use but housed several people illegally. A tenant was arrested, but the landlord remains at large. The incident highlights illegal housing challenges in the city.
In a tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, a wall collapse resulted in the deaths of seven individuals. The wall, part of a structure not intended for residential use, collapsed following heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, leaving one injured survivor undergoing treatment.
Authorities have arrested Kurshid, a 49-year-old tenant, for accommodating families illegally on the premises, which were used for scrap-related work. The landlord, Rajbir Bhati, is currently evading arrest. Efforts are underway to locate him.
A case has been filed, highlighting critical issues surrounding illegal housing and safety negligence. The victims were primarily migrant workers dealing in scrap, originally from West Bengal and Assam.
