Tragedy Strikes: Seven Dead in Delhi Wall Collapse

In a tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, a wall collapse resulted in the deaths of seven individuals. The wall, part of a structure not intended for residential use, collapsed following heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, leaving one injured survivor undergoing treatment.

Authorities have arrested Kurshid, a 49-year-old tenant, for accommodating families illegally on the premises, which were used for scrap-related work. The landlord, Rajbir Bhati, is currently evading arrest. Efforts are underway to locate him.

A case has been filed, highlighting critical issues surrounding illegal housing and safety negligence. The victims were primarily migrant workers dealing in scrap, originally from West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)