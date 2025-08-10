Left Menu

Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain: Chief Minister Steps Up Flood Relief Efforts

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Telangana, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to inspect affected areas and order drainage improvements. Local officials briefed him on the situation, with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar ensuring coordinated efforts to ease monsoon-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has alerted Telangana to expect 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in select districts from Sunday through August 17.

In response to the adverse weather, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Hyderabad to assess conditions, following two days of substantial rainfall that resulted in significant waterlogging.

Alongside, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar oversaw discussions with municipal officials to develop a master plan aimed at alleviating traffic and flood issues during the ongoing monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

